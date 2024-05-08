Marine Link
Saturday, May 11, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

Panama and UAE Establish Blue Pass Project

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 8, 2024

Source: Panama Ship Registry

Source: Panama Ship Registry

The Panama Maritime Authority has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to create new incentives for vessels of the Panamanian Registry.  

The MoU establishes a framework for the development of the “Blue Pass” project. Ships of the Panamanian Registry will receive benefits when they enter and exit UAE ports, including discounts in auxiliary services with all companies, shipyards and other businesses registered in the database of the Blue Pass program.

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week