Panama and UAE Establish Blue Pass Project

The Panama Maritime Authority has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to create new incentives for vessels of the Panamanian Registry.

The MoU establishes a framework for the development of the “Blue Pass” project. Ships of the Panamanian Registry will receive benefits when they enter and exit UAE ports, including discounts in auxiliary services with all companies, shipyards and other businesses registered in the database of the Blue Pass program.



