Panama Updates its General Merchant Marine Law

The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) and Panama’s main maritime associations concluded the meetings for the revision of the General Merchant Marine Law, law 57 of August 6, 2008.

A total of 188 articles were reviewed; 70 were modified; 10 were eliminated and more than 12 new articles were proposed, and all of them were approved in consensus. These amendments aim at improving the competitiveness of the Panama Ship Registry for remaining at the forefront of the maritime sector.

For this Administration, the need to revise the business model and update Law 57 to the standards and requirements of the industry, became urgent. A national dialogue was called for since the Ship Registry is everyone's responsibility and a source of foreign exchange for Panamanians.

The international competitiveness, the dynamic and constant changing international maritime sector and the Ship Registry’s collateral business, required a country’s strategy based on clear and transparent legislation that contributes to a sustainable growth of the activity.

This process began in 2020 and by 2023, the meetings led to a complete review and updated standard that offers answers to customers and is adjusted to the international market where the Ship Registry can compete equally with other non-state registries that offer innovative options to shipowners.

