Paramount Launches another Boat for S. African Navy

Paramount Maritime launched its second of three next-generation Survey Motor Boats (SMBs) for the South African Navy in a move that will enhance the capabilities and infrastructure of the South African Navy Hydrographic Office (SANHO). This follows the launch of the first Survey Motor Boat to the South African Navy in August 2020.

Veecraft Marine, a subsidiary of Paramount Maritime, had been tasked with the design and manufacture of the three Survey Motor Boats, all of which having taken place in their shipyard in Cape Town, South Africa.

In addition to the three Survey Motor Boats to be delivered to the South African Navy Hydrographic Office (SANHO), this program also provides for the delivery of a Hydrographic Survey Vessel and a Sea Boat as well as a third, fully operational inshore Survey Motor Boat, to remain ashore and in reserve.

The 11m Length Overall (LOA) Survey Motor Boat features twin Volvo Penta duo-prop propellers, providing for greater fuel efficiency and effective and predictable handling alongside a Volvo Penta joystick helm control system.

The vessel’s survey equipment includes Multi-Beam and Single-Beam echo-sounders and Side-Scan Sonar and a Seabed Sampler to recover sample material from the sea-floor and underlying sub-strata for detailed analytical and testing purposes. The vessel capabilities allow for nearshore shallow water surveys in depths of up to 300m.





Photo: Paramount Maritime