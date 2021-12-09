Marine Link
Friday, December 10, 2021
Paramount Maritime Appoints Connolly CEO

December 9, 2021

Lee Connolly was named CEO of Paramount Maritime Holdings. Photo courtesy Paramount Group

Paramount Group appointed Lee Connolly as CEO of Paramount Maritime Holdings, its naval and maritime shipbuilding subsidiary, based in Cape Town, Africa. 

Connolly held the position of CEO of Paramount Advanced Technologies, a Paramount Group company, until recently. Paramount Maritime Holdings, comprising ship builders Nautic Africa and Veecraft Marine, reported ongoing customer demands in the security vessel sector due to the myriad of maritime threats which today challenge the trajectory of Africa’s blue economies.

