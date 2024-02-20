Parana River's Main Channel Obstructed After Vessel Runs Aground

A vessel carrying wheat that ran aground near the main channel of South America's Parana River has been freed but the waterway remains closed while checks are being made, the Argentine Naval Prefecture said on Tuesday.

The vessel ran aground on Feb.17 and "was heading outbound in laden condition, navigating with a draft of 10.23 meters and carrying 31,121 metric tons of wheat," Inchcape Shipping said in a notice.

The Parana River runs through Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina. It is South America's second longest waterway, which provides easy access for ships and is a main grain trade route.

Inchcape Shipping said that the Marshall Islands registered vessel Clara Insignia had operated at San Lorenzo Port in Argentina and was headed for Bahia Blanca, where it was expected to continue loading before sailing to Peru.





