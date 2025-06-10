Paris MoU Concludes 58th Committee Meeting in Sweden

The Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MoU) successfully concluded its 58th Committee meeting in Malmö, Sweden, May 26-30, 2025. The meeting, formally opened by Ms. Pernilla Wallin, Deputy Director, Department of Civil Aviation and Maritime Affairs, Swedish Transport Agency, and chaired by Mr. Brian Hogan, marked progress in enhancing maritime safety, environmental protection, and seafarer welfare.

A key outcome of the meeting was the review of the Concentrated Inspection Campaign (CIC) on Crew Wages and Seafarers’ Employment Agreements under the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006 (MLC, 2006), which was held from September 1 to November 30, 2024. While overall compliance was deemed good, the Committee emphasized the need for the industry to pay greater attention to strict adherence with MLC, 2006 requirements when drafting seafarers’ employment agreements.

The Committee reconfirmed the upcoming joint CICs with the Tokyo MoU onBallast Water Management in 2025 and on Cargo Securing in 2026.

A pivotal decision concerned the further preparations for the implementation of new calculation methods for the performance of flag States and Recognized Organizations (ROs). To ensure simultaneous implementation with the amendedEU Port State Control Directive and other relevant changes, the Committee outlined necessary steps targeting a July 6, 2027 deadline.

The Committee also approved the statistics for the 2024 Annual Report, noting an increase in the detention rate recorded during 2024 (4.03%) compared to that of 2023 (3.81%), underscoring the necessity for port State control as safety net.

Endorsement was given to the previous agreement to include the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, 2009, as a relevant instrument for the Paris MoU as of July 1, 2025.

Discussions across various agenda items demonstrated that current and future developments in alternative fuels and maritime autonomous surface ships (MASS) will significantly impact port State control. Given that international regulations in these areas are limited and still evolving, often preceded by alternative designs and arrangements (AD&As), the Committee will prioritize these topics in the coming years.

A concern discussed by the Committee was the increasing number of ships operating within the so-called "shadow fleet"; the Committee stressed the urgent need for intensified international cooperation.

The meeting was attended by all members of the Paris MoU, the European Commission, EMSA, and by observers from the Abuja MoU, Black Sea MoU, Caribbean MoU, Indian Ocean MoU, Mediterranean MoU, Riyadh MoU, TokyoMoU, US Coast Guard, and the ILO. The Viña del Mar Agreement and representatives from IMO participated online.