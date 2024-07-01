Paris MoU Detention Rate Dropped in 2023

The Paris MoU has published its 2023 Annual Report, highlighting that the overall detention rate for 2023 (3.81%) is lower than that for 2022 (4.25%).

However, the detention rate has not returned to pre-pandemic levels of 2.98% during 2019.

Analysis of the deficiencies indicates that, compared to previous years, there is no specific convention or part of a convention that is indicating more areas of non-compliance. Instead, there are recurring areas of concern:

• SOLAS Chapter II-2 (Construction-Fire Protection, Fire Detection and Fire Extinction) with 17.3%;

• SOLAS Chapter II-1 (Construction - Structure, Subdivision and Stability, Machinery and Electrical Installations) with 11.5%

• MLC title IV (Health Protection, Medical Care, Welfare And Social Security Protection) with 10.0%.

When considering specific deficiencies, ISM (4.8%), fire doors (3.2%) and cleanliness of engine room (1.4%) show high rates of non-compliance.

Throughout 2023, the number of vessel bans issued remained at a lower level than in the pre-COVID period. There were 11 bans issued during 2023 and this number is aligned with numbers issued in previous years.

In terms of flag performance, there are no major changes compared to the previous year. Although the detention rate is relatively high, the distribution of flag states across categories (White, Grey and Black) has not changed substantially.

Considering the performance of Recognized Organizations (ROs), no concerning trends indicating a significant deviation from the performance in previous years have been identified. A positive observation is that the number of ROs in the lowest performance category remains small.

The report also highlights that as of July 1, 2023, the Maritime Authority of Montenegro became a member of the Paris MoU on Port State Control.

This resulted in the strengthening of the safety net formed by the joint efforts of the members of the Paris MoU throughout the region and particularly in the Adriatic Sea.

Ships with cargo destined for mainland Europe now have virtually no choice but to discharge that cargo in a port falling within the scope of the Paris MoU. This means that these ships are subject to the risk-based inspection methodology of the Paris MoU.



