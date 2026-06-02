Paris MoU Tackles Fraudulent Certificates

The Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MoU) raised concerns about deceptive practices at its 59th Committee meeting in Glasgow, held from May 18 to 22.

The Committee noted a continuous rise in the detention rate to 4.18% in 2025 (up from 4.03% in 2024 and 3.81% in 2023), reinforcing the critical role of Port State Control as a vital safety net. This safety net faces additional challenges from deceptive maritime practices, which the Committee discussed with concern.

The growing number of ships operating with fraudulent registrations and certificates has prompted the Committee to develop practical guidance for handling different scenarios of suspected ships, ensuring a harmonized regional response to counter these practices.

Concurrently, given the inherent limitations of PSC in addressing risks from ships that intentionally avoid calling at Paris MoU ports, the Committee reiterated the urgent need for enhanced international cooperation and ongoing information exchange.

A key outcome of the meeting was the decision to initiate a process to develop a harmonized, voluntary Port State Control approach for fishing vessels of 24 meters in length and over. A dedicated task force will now develop the core elements required to support this initiative.

The Committee reviewed the outcomes of the joint Concentrated Inspection Campaign on Ballast Water Management, held from 1 September to 30 November 2025. While compliance with core documentation was generally high, the main finding revealed a distinct gap between formal compliance and practical operational effectiveness on board. Having approved plans and certificates on paper did not always translate to reality, as shortcomings frequently arose regarding the operational status of the systems and crew familiarity with specific procedures.

The Paris MoU emphasizes that ensuring consistent, correct operation and robust crew training remains essential to achieving the environmental objectives of the Convention.

The Committee considered the progress achieved in preparing for upcoming joint Concentrated Inspection Campaigns with the Tokyo MoU, reconfirming Cargo Securing for 2026 and Enclosed Space Entry for 2027.

In parallel, the Committee reviewed progress made in enhancing the overall effectiveness of inspection campaigns. This development builds on extensive experience gained from Focused Inspection Campaigns conducted on a trial basis over recent years, covering diverse operational areas such as Pilot Transfer Arrangements, ECDIS, the Galley, EPIRB, fire doors, CLC Insurance Certificates, and most recently, the Safe Stowage and Handling of Large Materials and Heavy Spare Parts. The outcomes of this enhancement process will lead to updates in the policy governing joint inspection campaigns with the Tokyo MoU.



