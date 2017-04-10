Canada, G7 Partners to Push LNG

The Government of Canada recognizes the critical role of international cooperation on energy, as it impacts economic and social development, innovation, safety and security, environmental protection, and climate change.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Jim Carr, reinforced the Government's commitment to advancing lasting, good jobs in energy, ensuring energy access and security around the world and expanding the clean-energy economy while at the G7 Energy Ministerial in Rome, Italy, this week.

Minister Carr joined his colleagues from France, Germany, Italy, Japan , the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union for the two-day meeting.

Minister Carr underscored Canada's ongoing focus on working collaboratively on key priorities identified by G7 partners, including taking concerted action to combat climate change through initiatives such as Mission Innovation and enhancing natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) market transparency and security.

He also provided an update on work that Canada and the U.S. are undertaking jointly to strengthen cybersecurity and improve the collection and assessment of energy sector employment data.

Jim Carr, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources said: "Global energy demand is growing while the world transitions to a low-carbon economy. With its rapidly growing clean technology across the energy sector, Canada is committed to act in partnership in North America and around the globe to meet this challenge and capture the emerging opportunities for economic growth and job creation."