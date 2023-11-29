Partners Collaborate on Ammonia Bunker Vessel Technology

Azane Fuel Solutions and ammonia-to-power provider Amogy have signed an MoU to explore the feasibility of using Amogy’s technology on board an Azane bunker vessel concept.

The collaboration will explore the technical and commercial feasibility of the bunker vessel and also of an Azane ammonia fuel feeder solution integrated into the Amogy power system.

Azane is a Norway based company developing the world’s first ammonia bunkering terminal. The company has also developed an ammonia fuel bunker vessel concept with a complete ammonia cargo handling system. The company is now looking for solutions to enable carbon free propulsion of the ammonia bunker vessel. When fully developed, Azane plans to offer the ammonia bunker vessels to ports such as Hamburg, Rotterdam, Antwerp, Singapore or other key ports.

Amogy’s ammonia-to-power solution aims to decarbonize the hard-to-abate sectors, including shipping, power generation, and heavy-duty transportation. With Amogy’s solution, the new bunker vessel will be able to reach zero-emissions without compromising the operational and safety requirements.

Amogy and Azane will start exploring the compatibility of their respective technologies and the commercial potential of the combined solutions. The aim is to cooperate on a subsequent pilot project to mature the bunker vessel with the ammonia-to-power solution for commercial applications.



