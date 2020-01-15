Partners Developing Ammonia-fueled Tanker

Maritime industry partners striving to advance shipping's decarbonization efforts are working to develop an ammonia-fueled tanker, classification society Lloyd's Register (LR) announced.

The joint development project (JDP) involving LR and shipping line MISC Berhad, builder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and engine maker MAN Energy Solutions aims to develop commercially viable deep-sea zero-emissions vessels (ZEVs) that would be operational by 2030, ahead of the International Maritime Organization’s 2050 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions target.

Nick Brown, Marine & Offshore Director, Lloyd’s Register said, “The IMO’s 2050 GHG ambitions, which prescribes that international shipping must reduce its total annual greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% of 2008 levels by 2050, require substantial and collaborative input from all maritime stakeholders and we are confident the lead taken by this partnership will encourage others to work collectively to address the challenge.”

Ammonia, as just one of the pathways toward zero-carbon emitting vessels, is easily sourced, and a 2019 study by Dutch naval architecture firm C-Job found ammonia to be a viable and promising option for a clean and sustainable fuel.

Last year, LR granted approval in principle to Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co. (DSIC) and MAN Energy Solutions for an ammonia-fueled 23,000 TEU ultra-large container ship (ULCS) concept design.

In kind, class society ABS is working with MAN Energy Solutions and the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI) to develop an ammonia-fueled 2,700 TEU feeder vessel.

According to LR, the drive to decarbonize shipping will be a dominant focus of the decade ahead and follows a year of action in 2019 that saw the launch of Getting to Zero Coalition, an alliance of leading maritime, energy, infrastructure and finance companies committed to getting commercially viable deep-sea ZEVs powered by zero emission energy resources into operation by 2030.

Joon Ou Nam, President & CEO of Samsung Heavy Industries said, “We all know that the industry-wide movement is vital, and new zero-carbon fuel technologies, such as ammonia fuel, are to be brought on the table, in order to take action proactively on maritime GHG emissions in accordance with the IMO’s ambitious road map. We hope SHI’s experience and expertise in novel ship design development will effectively contribute to this joint development project and all JDP partners could get better insight into the feasible and sustainable zero-carbon fuel vessel design solutions.”

Bjarne Foldager Jensen, Senior Vice President, Head of Two Stroke Business at MAN, said, “Joining this project makes perfect sense for MAN Energy Solutions as system technologies that help our customers to reduce emissions and lead the way to a carbon-neutral future form a significant part of our business strategy. Low-speed diesel engines are the most efficient propulsion system for trans-oceanic shipping and already run on a sizable number of emission-friendly fuels. We look forward to adding ammonia to the list and welcome the opportunity to work with industry partners in this venture.”

Yee Yang Chien, President & Group CEO MISC Berhad said, “At MISC, we believe the global maritime industry needs to be more collaborative in defining our future together, rather than being confrontational and fragmented in our efforts. I am very glad that our distinguished partners have come together with MISC to showcase joint leadership in developing one of the pathways towards a zero-carbon future for the maritime industry. We need more shining examples of partnerships and collaborations in our industry and it is my hope that this will encourage our peers in the industry to also join hands with others to advance the zero-carbon agenda.”