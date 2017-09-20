NYK Group, Dualog, NTT Group Join Partnership for Onboard IoT Platform

The Japanese shipping group NYK Group (Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, MTI Co., Ltd.) will collaborate with Dualog and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) Group on a vessel platform proposal that is currently being validated with ship information systems (SIMS) data, the companies announced.

The experiment is focused on validation of the below technology, which is expected to benefit the maritime industry in actual sea operations: Data gathering from an expanding array of onboard sensors and monitoring equipment, Remote distribution and management of onboard applications and Monitoring of ship equipment, event analyses, and intelligent alerts.

The NYK Group (NYK and MTI) will use the maritime IoT knowledge gained through the development of its ship information management system (SIMS) and SIMS2 to promote a safe and efficient onboard IoT platform.

NYK will utilize the outcome of this collaboration to create and share an open platform throughout the maritime industry, in association with Class NK, DNV-GL, and ship machinery and equipment makers.

NTT will apply edge-computing technology to the IoT platform in the maritime industry to enable the management of applications at edge servers onboard, high-speed data exchange among a variety of different machinery, and real-time distributed processing. With extensive expertise in data-analysis technology and business consulting, and making use of the NTT Group AI technology “corevo,” NTT DATA will provide IoT solutions that will contribute to creating value in a new digital platform at sea.

Dualog will apply its advanced technology and competence for the maritime digital data transportation platform, which will ensure that internet, email, and cloud services work reliably and securely onboard from any satellite communications provider.