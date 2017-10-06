MCM Inks Key Strategic Partnerships

MetalCraft Marine (MCM) has announced an exciting strategic partnership has been signed between MetalCraft Marine and Bill Connor, President of Connor Industries and Stanley Custom Aluminum Boats.

Mr. Connor will be President of MetalCraft Marine and MetalCraft Marine US Inc of Cape Vincent NY. Mr. Connor is a major contributor to the boating industry and sits on the Board of the NMMA and Toronto Boat Show.

Both companies have great expertise in their respective markets: large vessels up to 90’ for military, law enforcement , and fire/rescue, and smaller vessels from 14’ and up for specialty commercial work, and for recreational use. MCM and Stanley Boats are used worldwide in the energy business , in conservation, crew transport, and in public safety. The boats are purpose-built for continuous duty, to the highest international standards. The Companies have been in business independently since 1988.

The partnership will immediately bring integration of design and engineering capabilities to improve efficiencies and reduce costs. Clients will have access to the most advanced workboat design group in the industry.

As partners, the relationship will also bring significant new investment on a large scale. Mr. Connor has a business plan that will spur growth, product development, and added profits. He has delivered on these same objectives for nearly 30 years at Connor Industries, which is based in Parry Sound, Ontario

On the MCM side, Mr. Tom Wroe will be retiring and stepping down as President of MetalCraft Marine, a company he led from inception. The MCM facilities are headquartered in Kingston, Ontario.