Pasha's New LNG-fueled Containership Makes Maiden Call in Honolulu

Pasha Hawai‘i’s second liquefied natural gas-powered containership made its inaugural arrival at Honolulu Harbor’s Pier 51, completing the construction and delivery of the company’s ‘Ohana Class vessels.

The vessel, Janet Marie, will serve the Hawai‘i/Mainland trade lane, joining the company’s first ‘Ohana Class ship, George III, which began service in August 2022. The new $225-plus million ship—built at Keppel AmFELS in Brownsville, Texas—began its maiden voyage from the Port of Long Beach, California on July 29, 2023

Operating on LNG from day one, these new 774-foot Jones Act containerships surpass the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2030 emission standards for ocean vessels, representing the most technologically advanced and environmentally friendly vessels to serve Hawaii. Energy efficiencies are also achieved with a state-of-the-art engine, an optimized hull form, and an underwater propulsion system with a high-efficiency rudder and propeller.

In honor of Janet Marie’s arrival in its home port Honolulu, Pasha Hawaii’s president and CEO George Pasha, IV presented the youth-focused nonprofit Kupu with a $25,000 donation. Employees from Pasha Hawaii and its sister company, Hawaii Stevedores, Inc., also partnered with Kupu team members to help restore Puʻuloa (Pearl Harbor) by clearing invasive mangrove and preparing planting areas.

“Like my dad, my mom had tremendous aloha for the people of Hawaii,” said George Pasha, IV. “She was also very passionate about the health and well-being of our youth. Kupu’s mission and its accomplishments align perfectly with what my mom would have wanted to support. We are very grateful for the partnership we’ve developed with Kupu and look forward to exploring additional ways we can support their efforts.”

“We are very grateful to Pasha for choosing to partner with Kupu to commemorate the blessing of the MV Janet Marie. Pasha Hawaii and Hawaii Stevedores employees also generously shared of their time at our service day with Mālama Pu’uloa,” said Kupu CEO John Leong. “We appreciate Pasha’s heart for the ‘āina and our young people.”