Passenger Jumps from San Francisco Bay Ferry

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

A passenger is missing after reportedly jumping from a ferry that was underway in the Oakland Estuary on Sunday afternoon.

A witness alerted the captain of the 400-passenger ferry Carina, who immediately turned the vessel around to initiate rescue procedures, San Francisco Bay Area's Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA) said.

The ferry crew contacted the authorities and remained on scene until first responders arrived, WETA said.

Oakland Fire Department was first on scene, and the U.S. Coast Guard also deployed two vessels to assist in search and rescue efforts. The overboard passenger has not been recovered, authorities said.

The incident disrupted San Francisco Bay Ferry operations, but Oakland and Alameda service resumed with some initial delays.