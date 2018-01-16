Coast Guard Medevacs Cruise Ship Passenger

Related News

Tuco to Build Hydrographic Survey Boats for Denmark

Tuco Marine Group said it has signed a contract with DALO (The Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization) to…

MV Kobi Ruegg Joins Fugro Survey Fleet

A 58-meter, multi-role survey vessel MV Kobi Ruegg has joined Fugro’s fleet and is set to begin her first project in the…

Underwater Fire - Exploring Submarine Volcanoes

Most of Earth’s volcanoes are in the oceans, yet scientists know very little about them compared to volcanoes on land. Schmidt…

SBM Offshore Hands over FPSO Turritella to Shell

SBM Offshore said it has completed the transaction related to the sale of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO)…

US Exits Search for ARA San Juan

The U.S. Navy said it has begun to wind down operations as part of the international search for the still-missing Argentine submarine A.R.A.

VOS Stone Equipped with Ampelmann W2W Gangway

Vroon Offshore Services and Ampelmann have joined forces to deploy a Walk to Work (W2W) solution for the Arkona offshore wind farm…

Lauritzen Reflags Two Gas Carriers to Denmark

Lauritzen Kosan has reflagged two of its ships to Denmark for the first time since 2003. The registers of the two vessels…

ABS Rolls Out New Fleet Management Software

ABS announced the release of its Nautical Systems (NS) Enterprise fleet management software, including NS Insight, a new business intelligence module.

Op/Ed: DPP a Benchmark Toward US Energy Dominance

National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) president Randall Luthi comments on the U.S. Department of the Interior’s (DOI)…

Russian Navy Gets Admiral Makarov Frigate

Baltic Shipbuilding Plant “Yantar” (United Shipbuilding Corporation, Kaliningrad) has delivered the Admiral Makarov frigate…

Crowley Orders ATB at Bollinger

Crowley Fuels LLC has signed a contract with Bollinger Shipyards for the construction of a new 100,000-barrel-capacity articulated…