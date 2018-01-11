Norsafe Enters the Cruise and Passenger Ferry Market

Lifeboat manufacturer Norsafe has developed a new partially enclosed lifeboat (PELB) for passenger vessels: the SOLAS compliant Minima 88, a compact 8.8m long boat with a width of 4.25m for 150 persons.
Norsafe said it has received an order from Chinese shipbuilder Xiamen Shipyard to provide six of its new Minima-88 lifeboats with compatible LHD-200 davits for Finland based
operator Viking Line. The ferry newbuild
is due to enter service in 2021 on routes across the Baltic Sea between
Turku, Finland and Stockholm, Sweden
.
With a signal colored canopy, white hull and cool streamlined exterior, the new lifeboat design offers a spacious cockpit in the middle of the boat to provide excellent visibility during embarkation, with a good view for the helmsman, Norsafe said. The forward visibility is excellent and a roof hatch in the cockpit provides vertical visibility towards the davits during launching/retrieval.
Large side doors aid the fast and efficient embarkation of the crew. Seats are arranged on two levels and a mechanical steering nozzle offers optimum maneuvrability and increased bollard pull.