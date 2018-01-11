Norsafe Enters the Cruise and Passenger Ferry Market

Lifeboat manufacturer Norsafe has developed a new partially enclosed lifeboat (PELB) for passenger vessels: the SOLAS compliant Minima 88, a compact 8.8m long boat with a width of 4.25m for 150 persons.



With a signal colored canopy, white hull and cool streamlined exterior, the new lifeboat design offers a spacious cockpit in the middle of the boat to provide excellent visibility during embarkation, with a good view for the helmsman, Norsafe said. The forward visibility is excellent and a roof hatch in the cockpit provides vertical visibility towards the davits during launching/retrieval.

Large side doors aid the fast and efficient embarkation of the crew. Seats are arranged on two levels and a mechanical steering nozzle offers optimum maneuvrability and increased bollard pull.