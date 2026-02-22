Passengers Evacuated from World Legacy

All 271 passengers from the Liberia-registered passenger vessel World Legacy have been safely evacuated.

The fire occurred on February 20 while the vessel was en route to Singapore and resulted in the death of one crew member. The fire was brought under control by the crew shortly after.

Passengers who required medical attention were attended to by paramedics, and four have been taken to hospital.

Based on preliminary investigations, the fire occurred at the lounge area on deck nine of the vessel. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

Classification society surveyors engaged by the vessel’s owners will now board the ship to assess the extent of damage and the repairs to be carried out before returning to service.



