The Path to Zero: Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Creates Decarb Business Group

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. has established a Marine Decarbonation Business Development Group responding to the energy transition strategy promoted by MHI Group.

“We have received numerous inquiries from customers regarding growth sectors such as LCO2 carriers and ammonia fuel vessels and we need a dedicated organization to coordinate the technological innovation and handle this business," said Toru Kitamura, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Shipbuilding. "The establishment of the Marine Decarbonation Business Development Group will accelerate the pioneering of new businesses that utilize and apply the oil and gas technologies possessed by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, and in combination with conventional shipbuilding technologies, allow us to achieve ‘organizational ambidexterity.’”

This new organization, by consolidating a range of functions, from technology development and market research to the formulation and implementation of business strategies, will uses the treasure trove of technologies accumulated by the company over its long history of shipbuilding to accelerate technological development and new business creation in the marine decarbonization field. MHI/Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has built more than 5,000 vessels since its founding in 1884.



