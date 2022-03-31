The Path to Zero: RightShip Launches Maritime Emissions Portal

RightShip launched its new Maritime Emissions Portal (MEP), designed to help ports and terminal operators accelerate ship-based emissions reductions initiatives with more accurate and granular data.

MEP is the first part of a planned broader Environmental Social Governance (ESG) solution for the ports and terminals sector from RightShip. As the nexus between land and sea in global supply chains, ports and terminals represent a major component in Scope 3 emission calculations for the global energy and commodities sectors.

“Vessels act very differently in a port compared to the open sea, which creates a distinct emissions profile," said Kris Fumberger, Head of Sustainability and Environment at RightShip. "This is why we developed a port-specific methodology to help operators tackle the challenges specific to them. Local air quality, for example, is far more important when considering a vessel’s time at port versus at sea. Our ambition is for a zero-harm maritime industry and addressing portside emissions is an essential part of that.”

MEP combines Automatic Identification System (AIS) movement data and RightShip’s proprietary vessel insight data to give users insights into their emissions inventory and air quality through heatmaps and filters including ship type, age, point of interest and emissions type.

As an ESG focused maritime digital platform, the product aligns with regulatory requirements including the National Pollutant Inventory (NPI), and Clear Air regulations. During development, MEP was reviewed by independent third-party industry experts from California Air Resources Board (USA); Ricardo Energy & Environment (UK) and the University of Delaware (USA).