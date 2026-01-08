PCTC Vessel MV Ocean Explorer Delivered

Sallaum Lines accepted its latest Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) vessel, MV Ocean Explorer as part of its Ocean Class fleet. The newbuilding’s arrival represents a major milestone in the company’s ongoing fleet expansion strategy and its commitment to advancing sustainable and energy-efficient maritime operations.

“With the delivery of MV Ocean Explorer, we are proud to take another bold step toward a more sustainable future for maritime transport,” said Mr. Hasan Sallaum – Sallaum Lines Managing Director. “This vessel reflects our ongoing investment in cleaner technologies and our dedication to providing reliable, efficient, and environmentally responsible shipping solutions to our global partners.”

The vessel is designed to meet the highest international standards of environmental performance and operational efficiency, featuring cutting-edge LNG dual-fuel propulsion systems that significantly reduce CO₂, NOx, SOx, and particulate emissions. This technological advancement aligns with Sallaum Lines’ vision of driving the decarbonization of the RoRo shipping sector.

MV Ocean Explorer was built by Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding Ltd. and has an overall length of 199.9 meters with a wide breadth measuring 38 meters. Designed to accommodate up to 7,500 car equivalent units (CEU) across 13 decks, it is powered by an LNG fuel system with a total capacity of 3,536.21 cubic meters.