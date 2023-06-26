Pelagic Partners Acquires Secondhand Bulk Carrier

Pelagic Partners’ second compartment continues its expansion with the recent addition of another bulk carrier, bringing the total number of vessels under this compartment to seven and total acquired fleet of 18 since inception.

Constructed in 2015 at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in China, the vessel UBC Houston has a carrying capacity of 39,000 deadweight tons (dwt).

Following the reflagging process, the vessel is now registered under the Cyprus flag and is actively trading within the UBC Pool.

Pelagic Partners said the acquisition aligns with its overarching goal to increase its exposure in the bulk carrier sector.