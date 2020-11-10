Penguin Building Wind Farm Vessel for Farra Marine

Penguin Shipyard in Singapore is building a 27-meter catamaran wind farm service vessel for Farra Marine, the Irish operator's first. Construction commenced in September, and the vessel, named Farra Orla, is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2021.

The vessel is the third in Penguin’s Windflex 27 series, which designer Incat Crowther says offers excellent speed, deadweight and seakeeping, making it capable of many roles in the offshore wind industry.

The vessel has a deadweight above 50 tonnes and features two working decks. A large working deck forward is equipped with a deck crane can accommodate up to four 10-foot containers or two 20-foot. The aft deck can accommodate a 10-foot container. Both decks have multiple tie-down points for flexibility, accommodating every possible requirement or spares and equipment.

Inside the main cabin is a large wet room with multiple showers, toilets and lockers. The main deck passenger space is large and open, with forward visibility, seating 24 personnel in comfortable suspended seats.

The upper deck features an elevated wheelhouse with commanding views over the bow, for safe transfer operations, behind which is a crew space with mess, bathroom and food preparation space.

The hulls feature two single crew cabins per side and bathrooms.

The Incat Crowther 27 is powered by quad Scania DI16 077M, each producing 662kW. Propulsion is via quad Hamilton 521 waterjets. It will have an operating speed in excess of 29 knots.

The design is compliant with European regulations for the transfer of 24 offshore workers and will be classed with Bureau Veritas. It will be the first such vessel operating under the Irish flag.

(Image: Incat Crowther)

Principal dimensions

Length overall: 27.1m

Length waterline: 24.9m

Beam overall: 9m

Draft (hull): 1.4m

Depth: 3.85m

Construction: Marine grade aluminum

Capacities

Fuel oil: 35,500 liters

Fresh water: 3,500 liters

Sullage: 2,500 liters

Personnel: 24

Crew: 4

Propulsion and performance

Speed (service): 29 knots

Speed (max): 31 knots

Main engines: 4 x Scania DI16 077M

Power: 4 x 662kW @ 2,300rpm

Propulsion: 4 x Hamilton HM521 water jets

Generators: 2 x Cummins Onan 40MDDCF

Regulatory

Flag: Ireland

Class / Survey: BV I + HULL ⚫ MACH, WIND FARMS SERVICE SHIP – M0, SEA AREA 3