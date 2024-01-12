Penguin Delivers CTV Pair to Northern Offshore Services

Northern Offshore Services (N-O-S) announced it has taken delivery of two new crew transfer vessels (CTV) from Penguin Shipyard in Singapore.

The R-Class sister vessels, Runner and Responder, were officially handed over in 2023 and are now ready for operation in Europe, N-O-S said.

The the R-Class was created by N-O-S' in-house R&D department, featuring a "future proofed" automation system, N-O-S Green Technology solutions, efficient and effective hull shape, and a flexible engine configuration designed to only use the power that the current situation requires, the company said.

At 32 meters long with a 10-meter beam, the larger R-Class vessels will be able to handle the conditions faced on the existing and future windfarms. Each has a forward deck area 90 m² and aft deck area: 24 m².

Due to the design of the vessels, the R-Class can stay offshore for longer periods, reducing the need to go back to port, N-O-S said, noting the design' focus on technician and crew comfort enables the vessels to be able to stay offshore during 24-hour operation. Each of the new CTVs has 24 seats currently, but is prepared for 32 seats.

David Kristensson, Group CEO of Northern Offshore Services, said, "We are grateful for the addition of the two new vessels to our already robust fleet. We have great confidence in M/V Runner and M/V Responder to complement our aggressive Green Technology initiatives. Thanks to all involved for making this delivery possible."