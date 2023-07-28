Marine Link
Perdana Nautika Wins AHTS Vessel Contract

July 28, 2023

A Perdana vessel - Credit: mgklingsick_aol_com/MarineTraffic.com

Malaysia's Perdana Petroleum's subsidiary, Perdana Nautika, has secured a contract for the provision of an anchor handling, Tug, and Supply (“AHTS”) vessel to RMS Synergy.

The contract started on June 13, 2023, and has a 60-day duration. The contract is valued at around RM4.3 million (currently around $944,328).

Perdana Nautica said it would provide an AHTS vessel with crews and equipment to perform a continuous service "for the purpose of assisting on the project activities."

Perdana did not say what kind of project activities exactly the vessel would be supporting, nor which vessel exactly was deployed for the contract with the offshore support service provider RMS Synergy.

