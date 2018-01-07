Marine Link
Pertamina Delivers First LNG Cargo to Nusantara FSRU

January 7, 2018

Photo: PT Pertamina(Persero)

  Indonesia's government controlled PT Pertamina said that the first LNG cargo produced with the gas sourced at the field has been delivered to the Nusantara Regas’ Nusantara FSRU in the Jakarta Bay. 

 
The shipment is the first LNG cargo since the official PHM became the operator of the Mahakam block as of January 1, 2018.
 
The LNG gas cargo of 2 million per million british thermal units (MMBTU) is delivered to Nusantara Regas One's floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) in Jakarta Bay. The LNG Carrier Aquarius ship carried the LNG gas cargo on Thursday, (4/1).
 
The inaugural LNG gas will be processed for distribution to the PLN power plant in Jakarta and surrounding areas. 
 
