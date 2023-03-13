Peterson Den Helder Extends Contracts for Havila Shipping's PSV Duo

Norwegian offshore support vessel owner Havila Shipping has secured contract extensions for two platform supply vessels.

Havila said Monday that Peterson Den Helder had declared the 12 months optional periods for the PSVs Havila Borg and Havila Herøy.

The extended period will end in April 2024.

Financial details were not disclosed.

The Havila Borg platform supply vessel, currently moored in Aberdeen, UK, was built by Havyard in 2009. It is 78.6 meters long, and has a deck space of 800 m2. The Havila Heroy, currently in Den Helder, the Netherlands, was also delivered by Havyard in 2009. It is 80.4 meters long and has a deck space of 805 m2.