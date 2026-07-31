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Friday, July 31, 2026

Petrobras Extends Contracts for DOF-TechnipFMC PLSV Duo

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 31, 2026

(Credit: DOF Group)

(Credit: DOF Group)

DOF Group has secured long-term contract extensions with Petrobras for the Skandi Buzios and Skandi Recife pipelay support vessels (PLSVs), extending both contracts into January 2028.

Following negotiations with Petrobras, Skandi Buzios was awarded a 516-day extension, while Skandi Recife secured a 550-day extension, DOF said.

The contracts had previously been due to expire in the third quarter of 2026.

Both vessels are owned by a joint venture between DOF and TechnipFMC, with each company holding a 50% interest.

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