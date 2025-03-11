Petrobras Eyes Argentina, Colombia, Africa Projects

Petrobras is looking at potential opportunities in Argentina while advancing in projects in Colombia and Africa, the firm's exploration and production head Sylvia dos Anjos said on Tuesday.



Gas from the Vaca Muerta region would be interesting to Petrobras as a pipeline connecting Argentina, Bolivia and Brazil could be used to transport it, Anjos said on the sidelines of the CERAWeek conference in Houston.



She added the firm could also look for oil opportunities in Argentina, as Petrobras actively seeks to replenish its oil reserves through projects overseas amid difficulties to obtain environmental licenses to drill in Brazil.



In Colombia, the company is currently drafting the development plan of an offshore project where 6 trillion cubic feet of gas have been discovered, while waiting for a government license.



Some 13 million cubic meters per day of gas from the project would be supplied to Colombia via pipeline, Anjos said.



In Africa, the firm expects exploratory wells to be drilled between July and August in an oil block in which it has a stake in Sao Tome and Principe. Another area in South Africa should be drilled in the second half, the executive added.



(Reuters)