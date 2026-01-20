Petrobras Signs $521M Contracts for Gas Carriers, Barges and Pushers

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras and its logistics subsidiary Transpetro on Tuesday signed contracts with shipyards for five gas carriers, as well as 18 barges and 18 pushers, for 2.8 billion reais ($520.82 million).

The companies made the deal official at an event in Brazil's southern Rio Grande do Sul state. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has prioritized boosting the country's shipbuilding sector, attended the ceremony.





($1 = 5.3761 reais)

(Reuters)