Petrobras and Transpetro Invest in Gas Carries, Inland Vessels

On January 20, Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will sign contracts for the construction of vessels for the Mar Aberto Program, an initiative aimed at renewing and expanding the Petrobras fleet.

Petrobras and Transpetro are contracting five gas carrier ships, in addition to 18 barges and 18 pushboats, in a total investment of R$ 2.8 billion, with the potential to generate more than 9,000 direct and indirect jobs.

All vessels will be operated by Transpetro and built in shipyards in three states. In Rio Grande do Sul, the Rio Grande Shipyard will be responsible for building the gas carriers. In Amazonas, the Bertolini Construção Naval da Amazônia shipyard will build the 18 barges. In Santa Catarina, the Indústria Naval Catarinense shipyard will build the 18 pushboats.

With these new vessels for the company's own fleet, there will be a reduction in dependence on chartering, providing greater flexibility and efficiency to the logistics operations for moving LPG and other products.

Gas carriers

The gas carriers were contracted through an open, international bidding process, in two lots totaling eight vessels.

The Rio Grande shipyard has been contracted to build five pressurized vessels for transporting LPG and its derivatives: three with a capacity of 7,000 m³ and two with 14,000 m³. The total investment in these constructions amounts to R$ 2.2 billion.

With this, Transpetro's fleet of gas carriers will increase from six to 14, tripling the current capacity for transporting Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and its derivatives.

The orders take into account the increase in natural gas production in the country and meet Petrobras' needs, both on the Brazilian coast and in river navigation, as already occurs in the Northern Region and in Lagoa dos Patos (RS).

The new gas carriers will be up to 20% more energy efficient, reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30%, and will be able to operate in electrified ports. The launch of the first unit is scheduled within 33 months of the start of construction, with new deliveries every six months.

Barges and tugboats

Transpetro’s order for 18 barges and 18 pushboats, which represents an investment of R$ 620.6 million, marks Transpetro's entry into inland navigation.

The new business model will enable the vertical integration of bunkering operations, allowing Transpetro to have its own fleet for refueling in strategic hubs such as Belém (PA), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Santos (SP), Paranaguá (PR), and Rio Grande (RS).

Two Brazilian shipyards won the bidding process. The Bertolini Construção Naval da Amazônia shipyard, from Manaus (AM), will be responsible for building the 18 barges, with the delivery of the first unit scheduled for three months after the start of construction. Of the total contracted, ten will have a capacity of 3,000 gross tonnage (GT) and eight, 2,000 GT.

The shipyard Indústria Naval Catarinense, located in Navegantes (SC), will build the 18 pushboats, with the initial delivery scheduled for 10 months after the start of manufacturing.

Open Sea Program

The Mar Aberto program reaffirms Petrobras System's commitment to the renewal and expansion of the national fleet and plays a fundamental role in the logistics of operations and in strengthening the Brazilian shipbuilding industry, in line with the objectives of the Just Energy Transition.

With estimated investments of US$6 billion between 2026 and 2030, the initiative includes the construction of 20 coastal vessels, as well as 18 barges and 18 pushboats, and the planned chartering of 40 new support vessels intended to renew the fleet supporting exploration and production (E&P) activities.



