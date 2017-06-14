Marine Link
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Gulf Petrochem Expands European Bunkering Division

June 14, 2017

Prerit Goel (Photo: Gulf Petrochem Group)

Prerit Goel (Photo: Gulf Petrochem Group)

Gulf Petrochem Group, the UAE based global bunker supplier, said it is now officially offering physical supply of Gasoil on the River Thames, U.K.

 
The group’s deliveries will be carried out using a barge on an exclusive long-term charter named the Conveyer. The move will allow Gulf Petrochem Group to supply ISO compliant Gasoil to its customers at all ports and wharfs along the Thames and Medway.
 
Further, the group’s Rotterdam operations have added to its current fleet with the time charter of The Melbourne. The 4,200 dwt Gasoil barge, based in Rotterdam will allow the group to cater to the increased demand they have witnessed over recent months.
 
“The U.K. has always been a market we are extremely interested in and with us seizing the opportunity to supply physical on the Thames, shows how fast the group can mobilize when we see interesting areas of expansion,” said Chris Todd, Head of Bunkers (West of Suez).  “The Thames is our first in our U.K. portfolio and we expect to add to this over the coming months. With regards to the increase in fleet capacity in Rotterdam, this has been purely driven from a demand perspective so we can cater to our customer’s needs.”
 
Prerit Goel, Group Director at Gulf Petrochem Group, said, “Our experienced and dedicated team in the U.K. and Europe, supported by our global offices will continue to supply our customers with consistently high-quality products and customer service to match. We expect to grow our U.K. and overall European offering throughout 2017 and capitalize on favorable market conditions.”
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jun 2017 - The Annual World Yearbook

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News