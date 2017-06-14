Gulf Petrochem Expands European Bunkering Division

Gulf Petrochem Group, the UAE based global bunker supplier, said it is now officially offering physical supply of Gasoil on the River Thames, U.K.

The group’s deliveries will be carried out using a barge on an exclusive long-term charter named the Conveyer. The move will allow Gulf Petrochem Group to supply ISO compliant Gasoil to its customers at all ports and wharfs along the Thames and Medway.

Further, the group’s Rotterdam operations have added to its current fleet with the time charter of The Melbourne. The 4,200 dwt Gasoil barge, based in Rotterdam will allow the group to cater to the increased demand they have witnessed over recent months.

“The U.K. has always been a market we are extremely interested in and with us seizing the opportunity to supply physical on the Thames, shows how fast the group can mobilize when we see interesting areas of expansion,” said Chris Todd, Head of Bunkers (West of Suez). “The Thames is our first in our U.K. portfolio and we expect to add to this over the coming months. With regards to the increase in fleet capacity in Rotterdam, this has been purely driven from a demand perspective so we can cater to our customer’s needs.”