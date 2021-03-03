Petronav Carriers Charters MR Tanker

Petrogress, Inc., a fully integrated oil commodity business that primarily serves the Mediterranean and West Africa, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Petronav Carriers LLC on February 17, 2021, entered into a long-term lease agreement (TCH) of an FKAB MR tanker.

The TCH anticipates the long-term (four years) lease of a 38,000 DWT oil products and chemical tanker, with an option to lease one more MR tanker within the next two months. The vessel is IMO type II, carrying oil products and chemicals, designed for worldwide unrestricted operations with the energy-efficient technical solutions as well as careful impact on the environment.

The ship will join Petronav’s tanker fleet the first week of March and will be employed in West Africa, to service Petronav’s new Affreightment (COA) project for the shipping of petroleum products within Nigeria and Europe.