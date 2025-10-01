PhilaPort Buys Coveted Mustin Yard in Expansion Push

The Port of Philadelphia - PhilaPort has acquired the Mustin Yard from Norfolk Southern Corporation, deemed as one of the critical assets for the port’s future growth.

Located adjacent to PhilaPort’s SouthPort Marine Terminal, the 152-acre Mustin Yard represents the last available land at the nexus of deep water, rail, and highway access.

The acquisition of Mustin Yard, which was originally part of the former Philadelphia Navy Yard, will allow PhilaPort to significantly expand its cargo handling capacity, attract new business, and create jobs across the region.

The site includes a fully developed intermodal transfer facility, which Norfolk Southern and PhilaPort are committed to activating with operational capabilities. This will enhance logistics reach for port users and local shippers, further integrating maritime and rail freight systems to support regional and national supply chains.

“This is a generational opportunity for the Port of Philadelphia. The Mustin Yard site gives us the space to grow and the ability to open doors for more people, especially those seeking careers in maritime. It’s a bold investment that will deliver lasting benefits for our region and our workforce for decades to come,” said Michael Pearson, Chairman of the PhilaPort Board of Directors.

“The Mustin Yard has long been one of the most coveted assets for PhilaPort, an opportunity we’ve pursued for years. Securing this 152-acre property marks one of the most transformative moments in our history.

“It gives us the capacity to grow in ways we’ve only imagined, positioning PhilaPort for a new era of expansion, job growth, and leadership in global trade. We’re grateful to Governor Shapiro and his team, and to our partners at Norfolk Southern, for helping move this deal forward,” added PhilaPort Executive Director & CEO Jeff Theobald.