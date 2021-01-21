Phoenix Debuts New Navigation Lights

Phoenix Lighting has introduced the SturdiSignal Series of navigation lights- a fully modular and serviceable LED navigation light.

Phoenix said its design allows for tool-less repair in minutes, without any electrical work. With a spare LED module kept onboard for field repairs, a vessel can always remain safe and compliant.

"For years, operators and naval architects have asked Phoenix for navigation light options that are modular and as durable as our other marine LED fixtures," said Ryan Hertel, chief commercial officer at Phoenix Lighting.

Hertel said the SturdiSignal navigation lights are a self-monitoring and serviceable and repairable in the field, without a skilled electrician. He explained, "These features are designed to keep marine vessels safe and compliant around-the-clock, no matter the circumstance. There has been a surge of initial interest from both our distribution partners and commercial operators."

The navigation lights, which the manufacturer called "proven and affordable", are said to provide illumination for up to 6 nautical miles, for any vessel over 20 meters in length. The IP67 rated design will withstand moisture intrusion and the products are designed and tested to Phoenix rigorous rain and moisture tests, Phoenix said, adding that the SturdiSignal can be used to replace existing navigation lights or specified into the design of a new vessel along with an alarm panel. They are compliant with COLREGS, ABS, UL1104, Coast Guard regulations and are manufactured in the U.S.

Patented technology utilizes integrated sensors to constantly monitor the brightness intensity and deliver a warning if intensity falls below the levels required by maritime regulations.

The SturdiSignal features a double head autonomous option that automatically alternates LED heads to double the lifespan of a light and automatically switch to an alternate head if one fails or falls below required visibility. Marine operators can tailor Phoenix’s navigation lights to their specific needs by choosing from visibility ranges and color options. The SturdiSignal is available in both AC or DC voltage and has flexible mounting options to match existing bolt patterns.

If required for a new vessel build or retrofit, a modern alarm panel is available from Phoenix and customized to be integrated with Phoenix’s navigation lights monitoring capabilities.

