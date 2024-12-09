AME Renews Partnership with Fluke Reliability/PRUFTECHNIK

AME will its partnership with Fluke Reliability and PRUFTECHNIK Group, enhancing its focus of providing technology solutions for maritime and industrial mechanical applications. As the official sales representative for Florida, Georgia, North, and South Carolina, AME is ready to provide reliable support and expertise to machinery operators at every level.

PRUFTECHNIK, a provider of precision alignment and condition monitoring technology, and FLUKE, known for their diagnostic tools, perfectly align with AME’s extensive knowledge and experience in condition-based maintenance and alignment. This partnership ensures that our customers and network have access to state-of the-art tools and technologies available, helping them maintain optimal operational efficiency.

"We're excited to reignite our partnership with Fluke Reliability and PRUFTECHNIK Group," said Rich Merhige, President of AME. "Having relied on their diagnostic and alignment tools for over 30 years, I can attest to their reliability and adherence to the latest industry standards. Their technology leads the market, and by delivering these solutions to our community, we hope to continue transitioning machinery operators from a corrective

maintenance mindset to a proactive approach, reinforcing our mission."

The partnership will focus on providing innovative solutions to address the evolving needs of industrial and maritime machinery. With a comprehensive range of services and products, AME provides custom solutions that ensure the longevity and reliability of our community’s assets on land and sea.

“We are delighted to renew our partnership with Advanced Mechanical Enterprises, experts in maritime and industrial solutions. This collaboration allows us to combine our advanced diagnostic tools and precision alignment technology with AME’s robust expertise. Together, we are equipped to deliver unparalleled support, driving operational excellence and reliability across industries.” – Christian Silbernagel, Head of Sales for Fluke Reliability NAMER and LATAM