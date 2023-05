Related News

Fincantieri Awarded Contract to Build Fourth Constellation-class Frigate

Marinette, Wis. shipbuilder Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) has been awarded a $526 million contract to build a fourth…

US' Newest Great Lakes Freighter Runs Aground

The newest Great Lakes freighter in the U.S. registered fleet has run aground in the Detroit River off Belle Isle, the U.S.

Alaska LNG Project Clears Legal Hurdle

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday rejected a lawsuit filed by environmental groups challenging federal approvals needed to…

APM Terminals to Invest $1 Billion in Brazilian Terminals by 2026

Maersk's APM Terminals has pledged a €962 million (US$1 billion) investment in its Brazilian operations up to 2026.This figure…

Trending News

Philly Shipyard Lays Keel for Third NSMV

Austal USA Awarded US Navy TAGOS-25 Contract

Norway Naval Officer Found Guilty of Negligence in Oil Tanker Collision