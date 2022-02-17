PHOTO & VIDEO: Johan Castberg FPSO Sets Off for Norway

Singapore's Sembcorp Marine has delivered the Norwegian Barents Sea-bound Johan Castberg FPSO to Equinor. The FPSO has set off for Norway, loaded aboard Boskalis' Boka Vanguard semi-submersible heavy transportation vessel.

Johan Castberg is Sembcorp Marine’s first EPC newbuild FPSO. Sembcorp Marine’s scope of work for the Johan Castberg FPSO vessel comprised the construction of the hull and living quarters.

Upon final completion in Norway, the FPSO is scheduled for deployment at the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea, about 240km from Hammerfest, Norway. The FPSO hull is built to be self-contained for harsh-environment operation, with living quarters accommodating up to 140 personnel onboard.

The hull is now on its way to Norway, heading for an Aker Solutions yard in Stord. According to Equinor, the 12,500-nautical-mile-long journey is expected to take about 50 days.

Once quayside at Stord all the process modules constructed by Aker Solutions in Norway will be installed and the ship completed, Equinor said via social media.

Per WorldEnergyReports, the FPSO has 1.1 mil bbls storage capacity, and a production capacity of 190,000 b/d oil, and 290 mmcf/d gas.

Johan Castberg FPSO Departs Tuas Boulevard Yard - ©Sembcorp Marine

Equinor recently said that the Johan Castberg would cost 10% more to develop than expected a year prior, and would start production later than expected.

According to a Reuters report from December 2021, the project which will produce between 400 million and 650 million barrels of oil will cost 59.1 billion crowns ($6.91 billion at the time of the report), up from a 53.4 billion estimate in 2020.

The Johan Castberg field is expected to come on stream in the fourth quarter of 2024, later than the previous forecast for a start towards the end of 2023.

In 2020, Equinor had delayed the Barents Sea field's startup until 2023, partly due to the need to repair welds on the FPSO's hull

According to Reuters, the field was originally estimated to cost 51 billion crowns and to start at end-2022, when its development plan was approved by the Norwegian authorities in 2018. Equinor is the operator of the project with a 50% stake. Partners are Vår Energi (30%) and Petoro (20%).





Johan Castberg Sailaway from Singapore at Dawn for Norway - ©Sembcorp Marine