Photon Marine, Silverback Marine Launch Funded Electric Workboats

Photon Marine, a developer of high-performance electric outboard propulsion systems, and Silverback Marine, a builder of commercial aluminum vessels, announced that eight electric workboat configurations have been approved for funding through California Air Resources Board (CARB) Clean Off-Road Equipment (CORE) Voucher Program.

This marks the first inclusion of an electric outboard motor in the program.

Starting in August, commercial fleet operators across California—including ports, harbor patrol, aquaculture, research, construction, tourism, and enforcement—will be eligible for up to $240,000 in vouchers per vessel, with an additional $60,000 for small businesses and operators in disadvantaged communities. All applicants may receive up to $100,000 for shoreside charging infrastructure, creating a total potential incentive of $400,000.

Photon’s zero-emission propulsion system delivers 300HP peak (150HP continuous) power, offering instant torque and quiet, low-maintenance performance. Paired with Silverback’s rugged aluminum hulls, the configurations are mission-built for demanding environments. Options include the agile 18-foot SuperCub for marina support and the 24-foot Sherpa for aquaculture, dredging, or utility work. Each vessel features Photon’s P300 electric outboard motor and fleet management software, with one or two motors and up to 126 kWh of battery storage.

Approved models include:

Silverback Grizzly (24') – Port ops and hydrography





Silverback Sherpa (24') – Patrol, transportation, logistics





Silverback VersaBarge (24') – Aquaculture, dredging, utilities





Silverback SuperCub (18') – Marinas, pump-out, training

These CORE vouchers reduce upfront costs by up to 78%. The program is first-come, first-served. Photon and Silverback are now booking consultations to help organizations secure funding ahead of the August launch.