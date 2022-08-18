Photos: Inside Expedition Cruise Ship National Geographic Islander ll

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Lindblad Expeditions has shared images of its newest fleet addition ahead of the vessel's inaugural voyage in the Galápagos Islands.

The National Geographic Islander ll is an expedition cruise ship acquired to replace Lindblad Expeditions' vessel National Geographic Islander for year-round operations in the Galápagos. Accommodating just 48 guests in 26 suites, the ship will sail for Lindblad Expeditions with a 1:1 guest-to-crew ratio

The 3,370 GT, 280-foot-long ship was built by Flender Werft in Germany from 1989-1991 and was operated by Windsor Lines and Star Cruises before its sale to Crystal Cruises in 2015. It was most recently named Crystal Esprit before it was purchased by Lindblad Expeditions in 2021.

The vessel underwent a major overhaul, including updates to its interior spaces, to prepare for its new life in the Galápagos. About 90% of the refit work was performed at Orskov Yard in Denmark, and the remainder was done through local vendors in Ecuador.

The propulsion system and stabilizers were overhauled, and the entire hull was blasted and repainted. The ship's heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system was upgraded, and a new crane and a chiller unit were installed.

Other upgrades incorporated to make the ship more energy-efficient and environment friendly include modified outdoor lighting to meet Galápagos National Park requirements, a special paint and recycled condensate water from the newly installed HVAC system. In addition, all machinery spaces now feature fixed firefighting systems from Inergen to further enhance safety.

