Pillarstone Italy Invests to Relaunch Premuda

ABS Published FSRU Development Guidance

ABS has published the ABS Guide for Building and Classing LNG Regasification Vessels, outlining guidance for classing LNG regasification vessels. “ABS has developed…

France Could Nationalise Saint-Nazaire Shipyards

The French state is considering nationalising the Saint-Nazaire shipyards before selling it to new investors if no deal can be reached with Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri…

New Drill Ship Equipped with AHC Drilling Platform

Newly launched multipurpose drill ship FREJA integrates a high-performance active heave compensated drilling platform manufactured by MacArtney.

Surveys and Towing Vessels in a Post-SubM World

I ran tugs in the northeast for almost 20 years before I got the bright idea to go out on my own and start a tug company.

IMO Contributes to Meeting of Asia-Pacific Ship Safety Heads

International Maritime Organization (IMO) is participating in the annual gathering of Asia Pacific Heads of Maritime Safety…

Preparing for Deep Sea Command

Commanding a submarine is arguably one of the toughest jobs in the world so training for the role it is justifiably challenging…

Upgrades Complete for Anzac Class

The Australian Navy's eight Anzac class frigates are now all back in the water post anti-ship missile defence upgrades, with…

New LNG Tanker Forges Path for Arctic Shipping

An ice-breaking tanker docked for the first time at Russia's Arctic port of Sabetta to test a new route that could open the…