Pirates Fire on M/T Muskie

May 31, 2017

Armed pirates chased and fired upon the M/T Muskie while the laden tanker was transiting the Bab el-Mandep strait, as pirate activity continues its resurgence in the region.
 
The tanker’s on board security team was mobilized and forced the pirates to abort the attack.
 
M/T Muskie is owned by Prime Marine Management, who reported all crew to be safe as the vessel continues its voyage en route from Fujairah, United Arab Emirates to Rabigh, Saudi Arabia.
