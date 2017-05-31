Pirates Fire on M/T Muskie

Related News
Volvo Penta Rolls Out IMO Tier III Concept
Volvo Penta’s new IMO Tier III concept was revealed for the marine sector at the Nor-Shipping international exhibition and conference in Norway…
Baltic Index Down for 12th Straight Session
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, fell for a 12th straight…
US Navy Presence Highlighted in IMDEX17
The littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) represented the U.S.
Framo Delivers Pumping Systems to Höegh LNG
Framo has signed a contract with Höegh LNG for the delivery of pumping systems to their new Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU).
Managing Oil Spills
International experts have been sharing experiences, new technologies and scientific advancements relating to oil spill response…
CrowdStrike: Countering Maritime’s ‘Invisible Pirates’
“Maritime has been described as ‘the next playground for hackers,’” said John Titmus, Director, EMEA - Cybersecurity Strategy…
Banks Backs Responsible Ship Recycling Standards
Dutch banks ABN AMRO, ING Bank and NIBC, together with the Scandinavian DNB, announced that they are all introducing Responsible…
LNG COGES-powered 20,000 TEU Ship Closer to Reality
A joint industry project (JIP) examining the potential of developing an electric-driven 20,000 TEU ultra large container…
Popular News
South Korean Shipyards: Silver Lining for the Biggies
Though South Korea’s big three shipbuilders -Hyundai Heavy Industries, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
Flex LNG signs deals to buy six new vessels
Oslo-listed Flex LNG has signed contracts to buy six new liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels for its fleet by 2019
Global Maritime Makes Two Hires in Asia Pacific
Global Maritime, a provider of marine warranty, dynamic positioning and engineering services to the offshore sector
California Pushes Ahead on Ballast Water Compliance
California State Lands Commission moving ahead with ballast water compliance protocols We are quickly approaching September 8, 2017