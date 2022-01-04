Marine Link
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Pizzaro Joins Britannia P&I

January 4, 2022

Marcela Pizarro. Photo courtesy Debra Massey/Flickr

Britannia P&I and its Exclusive Correspondent in the US, B Americas P&I, announce the recruitment of Marcela Pizzaro. She joined B Americas P&I on 3 January 2022.

Pizzaro worked for many years at one of the major international container lines, where she was Director of Corporate Insurance Risk Management with oversight and responsibility for the company’s risk, insurance and claims in North America. Prior to this, she was Vice President of Shipping Legal Affairs for a shipowner based in Chile. She has a law degree from the University of Valparaiso in Chile, as well as a Master’s Degree in Maritime Law from the University of Southampton in the UK.

