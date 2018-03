The United States Coast Guard said a fire on a Magellan-owned oil platform about three miles offshore of Corpus Christi, Texas on Wednesday afternoon has been put out.

No one was aboard the platform at the time of the fire and a response boat crew reported that it was out at about 6:30 p.m., the coast guard said in a statement.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the agency said.





(Reporting by Arpan Varghese; Editing by Stephen Coates)