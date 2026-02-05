'Plug-In' Hybrid Fast Ferry Enters Service

In a major milestone for Auckland’s public transport network, the city’s first plug-in hybrid electric fast ferry has performed exceptionally on sea trials and will soon enter service on the busy Auckland to Devonport commuter route. The vessel achieved a top speed of 36 knots on all-electric mode, with the performance of the electric propulsion and onboard systems consistently meeting and surpassing expectations.

Designed by Incat Crowther, built by Q-West Boat Builders with systems integration by Hamilton Jet, the operationally flexible 32-m vessel is the first in a fleet of two new electric hybrid fast ferries that will be operated by Fullers360 for Auckland Transport.

Capable of transporting up to 299 passengers and 20 bicycles at speeds of up to 28 knots, the vessel’s drivetrain includes four Danfoss EM-PMI540-T4000 electric motors and Hamilton HTX42 water jets.

This includes liquid cooling systems featuring pumps and heat exchangers for e-motors, converters, inverters and switchboards, and chillers for batteries. The design also features electrical equipment and cable route arrangement to minimise electromagnetic interference, the selection and integration of fire suppression systems, and battery room ventilation systems. Weight control for such expansive systems has been critical, with each item weighed and tracked throughout construction.

The vessel’s drivetrain features the ability to employ a pair of range-extending generators that can be used in conjunction with the battery bank. This technology supports electrification and the reduction of emissions whilst delivering on timetable and range requirements. The new vessels are also future-proofed and can be refitted to operate on hydrogen fuel for increased range in the future.

The new vessel will contribute to Auckland Transport’s mission to modernise and decarbonise the city’s ferry fleet. The vessel is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 750,000kg per year.

© INCAT CROWTHER





INCAT CROWTHER 32 Main Particulars



Length Overall | 113’ 7” / 34.6m

Length Waterline | 105’ 8” / 32.2m

Beam Overall | 31’ 3” / 9.5m

Draft (hull) | 5’ 1” / 1.5m

Depth | 10’ 5” / 3.15m

Construction | Marine grade aluminium

Batteries | 2204 kWh

Fuel Oil | 1358 gallons / 5140 litres

Fresh Water | 264 gallons / 1000 litres

Sullage | 264 gallons / 1000 litres

Passengers | 299

Crew | 3

Speed (Service) | 28 knots

Speed (Max) | 36 knots

Propulsion motors | 4 x Danfoss EM-PMI540-T4000

Propulsion | 4 x Hamilton HTX42 water jets

Generators | 2 x Danfoss EM-PMI540-T3000

Flag | New Zealand