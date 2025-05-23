PMA Recovers $8.5m In Owed Seafarer Wages

The Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) has strengthened its collaborative ties with the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) during a recent visit by ITF delegates to the General Directorate of Seafarers (DGGM). The meeting focused on reinforcing the protection and well-being of seafarers sailing under the Panamanian flag.

A central highlight of the meeting was the DGGM’s achievement in recovering $8.5 million in outstanding wages for seafarers by the end of 2024. This figure marks a 52.7% increase compared to the previous year’s recovery of $5,593,941.82.

PMA’s proactive approach was further demonstrated through its handling of 271 inquiries and 312 labor-related complaints in 2024, which facilitated the safe repatriation of 368 crew members of various nationalities. These efforts were made possible through effective coordination with shipowners, operators, and Protection & Indemnity (P&I) Clubs. Additionally, the DGGM conducted 343 maritime labor inspections aboard both domestic and international service vessels.

Looking ahead to the remainder of 2025, the PMA reaffirms its commitment to the rigorous enforcement of national regulations and international conventions ratified by Panama, including the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW), as amended, and the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006, as amended (MLC 2006).

The ITF delegation also included Edgar Ortiz, ITF Regional Secretary for the Americas; Vladimir Small Ortiz, ITF National Coordinator and member of the Union of Marine Engineers (UIM); and Bernardo Campos, retired UIM member. The group was welcomed by senior officials from the DGGM.