PMI Awarded NAVSEA S9320-AM-PRO-020/MLDG Certification

PMI Industries, Inc., a provider of underwater marine cable connectors and subsea cable terminations, recently earned certification as a NAVSEA S9320-AM-PRO-020 approved molding facility from the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Maintenance Engineering, Planning and Procurement (SUBMEPP).

PMI is one of only a handful of companies in the country with the certification and is now an approved vendor to fabricate, mold, and inspect outboard cable assemblies and components for the U.S. Navy.

The approval process required a rigorous audit by SUBMEPP, which performs life cycle maintenance and modernization planning for the U.S. Navy nuclear submarine fleet. During the audit, PMI’s cable assemblies and terminations, along with its quality assurance team, demonstrated adherence to the exacting standards and specifications outlined in the NAVSEA Technical Manual.



