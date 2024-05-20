Marine Link
Pöntynen Takes the Helm at Norsepower

May 20, 2024

Heikki Pöntynen will step into the role of CEO of Norsepower. Image courtesy Norsepower

One chapter of Norsepower’s remarkable growth story ends and another begins as Tuomas Riski passes his CEO position onto Heikki Pöntynen, who has been a member of Norsepower’s board. Pöntynen has vast experience in maritime growth companies, and has held several maritime management positions in Finland, China, Hong Kong, and the USA.  

Before starting at Norsepower, Mr Pöntynen served as a senior executive with Plannneri, R&M Group, Rauma Marine Constructions – Rauma Shipyard, Elomatic and MacGregor Group. He also holds an M.Sc. degree and EMBA from Kellogg, Northwestern University-WHU.

