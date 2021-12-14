P&O Ferries Inks Performance Monitoring Deal with We4Sea

P&O Ferries and We4Sea have signed a cooperation agreement to roll-out the We4Sea Digital Twin based performance monitoring solution over the P&O Ferries chartered fleet, with the aim to reduce fuel consumption and emissions from ships.

P&O Ferries are one of the UK's largest ferry operators with a fleet of ships serving a network of ferries to France, Belgium, Holland, Ireland, England and Northern Ireland.

We4Sea, a Rotterdam based maritime scale-up focusing on increasing the fuel efficiency and reducing the emissions of seagoing ships, uses a Digital Twin based analysis as part of their online software platform. The Digital Twin is used to provide shipowners and ship charterers with improved analysis tools.

P&O Ferries and We4Sea have agreed to roll out the monitoring solution over the P&O Ferries chartered fleet. P&O Ferries is not the owner of many of the vessels they operate. We4Sea’s software module has been developed with a focus on charterers, that do not have direct access to the vessel and do not have the option to install monitoring equipment.

The proprietary Digital Twin technology of We4Sea enables the building of a digital sister vessel with all relevant technical characteristics of the real vessel. This data is enriched with other data sources, such as data on vessel speed, draught, weather conditions, wave heights, currents and wind. The Digital Twin is capable of transforming this big data pool into real-time actionable management information.

This technology does not require the installation of hardware on board. Charterers like P&O Ferries can use a web-based platform to continuously monitor the fuel consumption and carbon emissions of their chartered vessels in real-time. The software solution supports full transparency as to the operations of ships, and is used to optimize fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.