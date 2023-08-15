P&O Maritime Awarded Dominican Republic Towage Contract

Maritime services provider P&O Maritime Logistics on Tuesday announced it has secured a towage contract with DP World in the Dominican Republic, which will increase the volume and size of vessels calling at the Port of Caucedo.

The contract, which starts on December 7, will see P&O Maritime Logistics deploy three tugs to support operations at Caucedo, which has a capacity to handle up to 2.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

The three tugs, including two newbuilds will help facilitate higher frequency and the handling of larger vessels, and they will offer oil spill response and firefighting capabilities.

Located near the capital Santo Domingo, the Port of Caucedo serves as a bridge between the Americas and the Caribbean. DP World has made major investments in the port, including a $114 million to expand the main berth, and more than $700 million to develop its logistics ecosystem.